FNU head calls for gender equality

Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba

Reflecting on her dual characters as a professor and mother, Fiji National University Vice Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba highlighted the inherent challenges posed by gender roles and expectations in small island communities.

While speaking at the Fiji Teachers Union International Women’s Day celebrations in Suva last night, Professor Nabobo-Baba says despite these obstacles, she remained steadfast in her commitment to breaking barriers and promoting inclusion.

Professor Nabobo-Baba reflected on her childhood experiences with gender-based expectations and stressed the transformative power of education in overcoming social biases.

“I think people who disregard women fail to understand that they are disregarding a whole lot of talent, a whole lot of God-given graces, a whole lot of things that God gave through women to the world. You know that is a big injustice. Recognize that.”

She encouraged teachers to embody principles of diversity, equality, and feminism in their daily lives, fostering a more inclusive society.

Professor. Nabobo-Baba highlights the pivotal role of male allies in creating a more equitable society for women, urging everyone present to become advocates for change.

The Professor serves as an example of inclusion not only in the Pacific but beyond, urging women to break barriers and forge paths of empowerment.