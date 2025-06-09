FNU celebrates hospitality skills at awards night

Winners of the 2025 Hospitality Art Fair [Source: Supplied]

The 2025 Hospitality Art Fair wrapped up at FNU’s Namaka Campus with a lively awards night.

Students showcased their talents in cocktail mixing, baking, floral design, culinary skills, and front desk service.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor for TVET, Dr. Isimeli Tagicakiverata, says the fair builds skills and confidence while strengthening ties between education and industry.

Sheraton’s Marcel Petzold, the keynote speaker, praised the students’ passion and urged them to keep learning.

Top winners included Shirani Achal Kumar for Hair and Beauty, Veniana Liku for Floral, and Salacieli Waqarawa for Culinary Skills.

FNU plans to expand the fair next year to include more schools, especially from rural areas.

