FLP pays tribute to late Professor Baba

late Professor Tupeni Baba [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji Labour Party says the late Professor Tupeni Baba was a strong advocate for social justice.

In a statement, FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry expresses remorse over the passing of Professor Baba, who was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs during the Chaudhry government.

Chaudhry highlights Professor Baba’s courage and fortitude during past political upheavals in the country.

He adds that the late Professor will be remembered for the legacy he left behind.

The former Prime Minister extends condolences to Dr. Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, the wife of the late professor, and their families.