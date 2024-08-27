First lady calls for vigilance at Girl Guides camp

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Fiji National Girl Guides Centennial Camp in Labasa has become a platform for addressing pressing social issues, with First Lady Vilomena Katonivere calling for heightened awareness among young girls.

Held under the theme “100 Years of Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Honouring Our Past, Inspiring Our Future,” the camp brought together over 700 participants.

She highlighted the alarming misuse of social media platforms like Telegram for harmful activities, urging the girls to remain vigilant.

The camp is designed to provide a safe space for open discussions and to raise awareness about societal issues.

The First Lady also called for collaboration among guide leaders, parents, teachers, and stakeholders to protect and educate the youth.

In addition to addressing current challenges, the event paid tribute to past leaders who have significantly contributed to the Girl Guides movement in Fiji.

Divisional Northern Officer Sese Matarugu highlighted that the three-day camp includes activities aimed at enhancing the girls’ everyday skills.

As the Fiji Girl Guides celebrate their centennial, the event reinforces their commitment to developing future leaders and stresses the importance of unity and proactive engagement in guiding young women through today’s evolving social landscape.