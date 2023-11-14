Joy turns into sorrow on Diwali

In an unexpected turn of events, joy turned into sorrow for a family after their two-bedroom house was destroyed in a fire last night along Airport Road in Waiqele, Labasa.

In the midst of Diwali celebration, Ashneel Raj and his family escaped a near-death situation after a diya lit in their kitchen set fire to their home.

Raj says it was unfortunate that the incident occurred during the festival of lights, at a time when they were celebrating the victory of light over darkness.

“The total cost of the house would be around $50,000 … and I got a lot of electrical items there. This house, I built it alone myself. At that time, when I was asking for a carpenter … the charge was really high. So, what I did … after work, I would slowly build the house.”

Raj says almost seven years of sacrifice has been destroyed, and they would have to start from scratch which would be difficult in these unprecedented times.

Around 10 pm yesterday, Raj, his parents and an aunt escaped uninjured from the fire.

He says they are currently residing at a relative’s house.

The National Fire Authority and Fiji Police Force personnel responded swiftly to the call for rescue, and contained the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Investigations continue as authorities are yet to release a report on the incident and to ascertain the cause of the fire and cost of damage.