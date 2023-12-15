Fiji's tourism rebounds, expected to set new record

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka has announced that visitor arrivals in Fiji is anticipated to be four percent higher than the pre-pandemic year of 2019, setting a new record.

Gavoka made this revelation during the Fiji Tourism Convention, highlighting the remarkable recovery of the Fijian economy, which is expected to expand by 8.2 percent.

According to Gavoka, the country has not only returned to 2019 levels of GDP but has exceeded them by around three percent in the first 10 months of this year.

The quick economic recovery is attributed to the resurgence of the tourism industry, showcasing its pivotal role in Fiji’s economic landscape.

Gavoka expresses optimism about the future, stating that next year, Fiji is projected to welcome one million visitors.

He reports that tourism earnings for the first half of the year have surpassed the same period in 2019, indicating a robust recovery.

Investor confidence in Fiji is strong, with the tourism sector leading in terms of investments.

The Tourism Minister shares additional positive developments in the sector, including new hotels in the pipeline, renovations, and extensions of existing ones.

He says the tourism brand has been refreshed, expanding its reach to previously untapped markets.

Gavoka says hotels are reporting an average occupancy rate of 80 percent.