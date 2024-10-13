Fiji’s halal industry ready for transformation

[Source: FIJI MUSLIM LEAGUE/ Facebook]

Fiji is on its way to develop a halal industry, one that will benefit the national economy.

Last night, the Fiji Muslim League and Malaysia in Halal Ecosystem Development launched the Islamic Development Bank’s Reverse Linkage Modality Project, which empowers the Fiji Muslim League’s Halal certification process and procedures.

Fiji Muslim League President Haji Basheer Ahmed says this project positions Fiji as a main actor in the Halal market.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: FIJI MUSLIM LEAGUE/ Facebook]

Ahmed says as the demand for Halal-certified products and services continues to rise both locally and globally, Fiji stands to benefit from this collaboration through increased economic growth and sustainable development in the Halal industry.

He says this partnership will enhance the capabilities of the Fiji Muslim League and local businesses to meet international Halal standards, opening up new avenues for trade in the global Halal market.



[Source: FIJI MUSLIM LEAGUE/ Facebook]

Ahmed adds the Fiji Muslim League will work diligently to ensure that the opportunities created by the system are maximized for Halal businesses and industries.

He says this system will transform how Halal compliance is approached in the country as it will allow those in the Halal industry to tap into the global market with other Halal certification companies.

Chief Guest, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo, says this project offers a very promising avenue that ensures that Fiji remains competitive in a rapidly changing world.



[Source: FIJI MUSLIM LEAGUE/ Facebook]

He says the government supports the project not only for the Muslim community but also for the nation’s economy.

“Fiji has always prided itself as a melting pot of cultures and faiths, and the Halal industry has immense potential to benefit all Fijians.”

Vosarogo says with the implementation of this project, it will see how agricultural products are certified and distributed.

He adds that this system will promote the integrity of halal-certified goods, ensuring that customers both in Fiji and abroad can trust Fiji’s products knowing that they have met the highest standards.