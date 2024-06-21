Fijians urged to embrace Yoga for health benefits

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister, Charan Jeath Singh has today challenged all Fijians to recognize the profound impact of yoga on their health, particularly in combating non-communicable diseases.

His comments come as today is International Day of Yoga.

Originating in ancient India, yoga has become a worldwide symbol of wellness, promoting physical and mental well-being for individuals and societies.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Singh says this year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” resonates deeply as Fijians gathered at Albert Park in Suva to honour this occasion.

The Minster says NCDs contribute close to 85 per cent of deaths in Fiji.

He has urged every Fijian to participate in this physical exercise for their benefit, as yoga is a holistic approach to physical and mental exercise.

He stresses that through Yoga, individuals cultivate inner strength and peace and foster harmony among diverse cultures and traditions.