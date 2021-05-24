Fijian diplomats receive Commemorative Medals

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama presented the 50th Anniversary of Independence Commemorative Medals to two Fijian diplomats.

The medals were presented to Fiji’s High Commissioner to the U.K, Jitoko Tikolevu and the Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad.

Bainimarama presented the medals on behalf of outgoing President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote at an intimate investiture ceremony in Glasgow.

He also acknowledged the services provided by the two diplomats.



