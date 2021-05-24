Home

News

Fijian diplomats receive Commemorative Medals

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 10, 2021 12:11 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama presenting the 50th Anniversary of Independence Commemorative Medal to Fiji's High Commissioner to the U.K, Jitoko Tikolevu.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama presented the 50th Anniversary of Independence Commemorative Medals to two Fijian diplomats.

The medals were presented to Fiji’s High Commissioner to the U.K, Jitoko Tikolevu and the Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad.

Bainimarama presented the medals on behalf of outgoing President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote at an intimate investiture ceremony in Glasgow.

[Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Fiji’s High Commissioner to the U.K, Jitoko Tikolevu and the Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad]

He also acknowledged the services provided by the two diplomats.


[Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad]

