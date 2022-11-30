FICAC to be reformed: Narube

Unity Fiji Party leader, Savenaca Narube at the Unity Fiji rally at Raiwaqa last night.

The Unity Fiji Party plans to reform the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Party Leader, Savenaca Narube says corruption cases are on the rise and an independent institution like FICAC needs to be maintained.

Narube adds that political influence in FICAC needs to be reduced so that it runs independently.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims that FICAC has been politicized and used as a weapon by some politicians.

“We need an independent organization like FICAC to fight corruption. We can still have the police but fighting corruption needs special skills, special legal skills and so I believe FICAC is relevant in Fiji.”

Narube further claims that cases dealt with by FICAC are politically motivated and this needs to stop.

The former Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor says this is an issue of interest and his party will treat it with utmost importance.

Meanwhile, FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama stated that only a foolish leader would remove FICAC.

Bainimarama also said that Fiji was the least corrupt, and we have skyrocketed up the global rankings on the assessment of how well countries fight corruption.