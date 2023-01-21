Fiji to preserve Pacific and its people: PM

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured the people of Kiribati that Fiji will continue to play its part to preserve the Pacific.

Rabuka gave the assurance during his first State visit to Kiribati yesterday.

“We are your brothers and sisters. We are with you as one people of the Pacific. We give you our commitment that we will continue to play our part to preserve the Pacific, and its people, culture, land and its rich fishing grounds for the generations to come.”

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister was accorded the traditional welcome ceremony at Eita Maneaba with their traditional offering of ‘Ranin Eita’ or ‘Water of Eita’



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka who is also the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum held a positive and successful meeting with the President of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Fiji and Kiribati.

Discussions also took place on the restoration of unity in the Blue Pacific family.