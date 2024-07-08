Fiji on track to achieve target for renewable energy

[File Photo]

Fiji is on track to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for every Fijian.

The assurance was made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises, Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica says Fiji is set to achieve 75 percent of SDG7 by 2030.

“About four to five large companies in Fiji already looking at renewable energy and selling back to the grid. One major hydro project, and about four to five major solar projects. Google is actually building a data centre in the West. Their data centre will be powered by solar, and they intend to sell to the grid.”

Kamikamica says the government has to maintain its focus on the path for transition in energy, in order to achieve the objective of its mission.

He says the government has also made significant strides to ensure the conservation and preservation of the environment, with the development of all the landfill which will improve the management of waste in the country.

Kamikamica says the government’s effort has been complemented by the recently launched ten-year National Sustainable Tourism Framework.