Fiji off ILO blacklist: Singh

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says Fiji is now off the blacklist of the International Labour Organization.

While responding to the 2024–2025 national budget, Singh says Fiji has been on the blacklist for over a decade.

In 2019 the ILO had put Fiji on notice over its failure to implement reforms agreed to in 2016.

Singh also confirms that they have also activated the outstanding case of former President of the Fijian Teachers Association, Tevita Koroi.

In 2009, the former FTA president and principal of Nasinu Secondary School was terminated after he made comments against the interim regime in his capacity as trade union leader.

Singh says this was reported to the ILO, and they are now settling the matter.

“Tripartism has been restored, and the ERAB is now reviewing the labor laws. The direct contact mission from the ILO has been overdue since 2019, it visited us in April and has given us a sound report. They are very happy with the progress we have made in the last 18 months.”

Singh adds that their mediation team has been able to sort out 80 percent of the mediated cases that were referred to them with good-faith negotiations.