Fiji is growing: PM

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that business in Fiji is growing.

Rabuka believes that having the German Embassy open in Nasese indicates this growth.

He says Suva’s central business area is growing and expanding.

“We are growing, Suva is growing, Fiji is growing, and this is a very good indication for further development to move out of the CBD of Suva.”

Rabuka is optimistic that the new embassy will enhance bilateral relations with Germany in terms of infrastructure development, investment, and combating climate change.

The Prime Minister highlighted this while inaugurating the new German Embassy this morning.