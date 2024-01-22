Fiji-India to strengthen aviation partnership

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

Fiji and India have agreed to strengthen bilateral engagements and continue discussions on civil aviation opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka, held a bilateral meeting with the Government of India’s Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

The Ministers extensively discussed collaboration opportunities between Fiji and India in civil aviation education partnership.

They also discussed the Air Service Agreement and other mutual benefits within the aviation sector.

Gavoka expressed gratitude to Scindia for the invitation to attend the Wings India 2024 Event and the reassurance of a stronger partnership.