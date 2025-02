Fiji, India strengthen defence ties

The Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh at the BRIDGE Defence Minister’s Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, India. [Photo: Supplied]

Fiji is exploring procuring surveillance drones, radar systems, and naval equipment from India to bolster its maritime security.

This was discussed by Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh at the BRIDGE Defence Minister’s Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, India.

The meeting reinforced the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, particularly in defence cooperation, military training, and regional security.

India reiterated its support for training Fijian military personnel.

Tikoduadua acknowledged India’s role in Indo-Pacific security and expressed Fiji’s interest in joint exercises and technology transfers.

Singh proposed increased collaboration on disaster response and crisis management.

