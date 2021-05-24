Fiji FA sort out travel plans for Babasiga Lions

The Fiji National Sports Commission’s revised return to play protocol has left the Labasa football team and the Fiji Football Association scrambling to figure out the squad’s travel plans.

The amber level has made it impossible for Maritime Island clubs like Labasa to play outside of their zone.

The Babasiga Lions will play most of their matches in Viti Levu this year.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they’re in discussions with the Commission to have the Labasa team fly to Viti Levu under stringent conditions.

“We are talking to the Fiji National Sports Commission and the Health Ministry because the flights are still going to Labasa and we make provision under strict control. If the Labasa team for their matches to be played in Viti Levu, they can be allowed to fly in, stay in a bubble, play-in match, and fly out to Labasa.”

Yusuf adds they intend to continue the season as planned, thanks to the launch of the new Super 10 league.