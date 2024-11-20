Fiji-China trade over $1 billion

Fiji’s trade with China is now valued at over $1 billion, but imports from the global producing giant far exceed Fiji’s exports to the Chinese market.

Permanent secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali says Fiji is eyeing significant growth in its trade with China, by ensuring that Fiji-made and Fiji-grown products find their place in the booming Chinese market.

He adds while imports from China are flourishing, the next step is to increase Fiji’s exports to the vast and growing Chinese market.

Article continues after advertisement

“The demand there would be very strong and something Fiji needs to sort of prepare for, as far as the supply side of our trading is concerned. So as far as our trading is concerned, we are on a good footing.”

Ali highlighted several key sectors where Fiji can gain insights in terms of strengthening the trade opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Trade Exhibition is set to begin this Thursday whereby Chinese exhibitors, leaders in various industries, will bring advanced technology and innovative solutions to Fiji through trade exhibitions.