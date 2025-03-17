Fiji champions gender equality

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment at the 69th Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York.

Acting Director of the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection Emily Kamoe-Veiqati pointed out the country’s success in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and gender-responsive planning.

At an event held by Fiji’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the Fijian delegation and civil society partners increased regional engagement on gender equality.

This gathering facilitated more participation and support for women’s empowerment in the Pacific.

The Acting Director met with Dr. Maliha Khan, President of Women Deliver, to discuss Fiji’s participation in the upcoming Women Deliver 2026 Conference in Melbourne, Australia. They investigated ways for Fiji to demonstrate its leadership in combating gender-based violence and strengthening women economically.

Fiji’s participation in CSW69 underlined its strong commitment to global gender equality, which was backed by major regional and international allies.

