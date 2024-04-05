Fiji-born artist shares inspiring journey in music industry

Fiji-born singer and song writer Lepani Tuifagalele

Fiji-born singer and song writer Lepani Tuifagalele shares his journey from singing in church to becoming a recognized talent in the music industry.

Despite facing physical challenges like a torn shoulder following a game at his Auckland local rugby club and the mental pressure of newfound recognition, Tuifagalele remains dedicated to his craft.

He left Fiji with his family for New Zealand in 1999 when he was four and he says his professional journey began with songwriting in high school, eventually leading to collaborations and opportunities to perform with renowned artists and later signed with the Sony Music Entertainment New Zealand Ltd.

Tuifagalele’s passion for music and desire to share his talents with his homeland of Fiji have been driving forces in his career.

“Well, I’ve always wanted to come back and perform in Fiji. So when this when this collaboration happened, and the whole the song just you know, kind of blew up in everything, Tiks approached me and I said yeah, of course I’ll take the opportunity. This is a chance to come back home and share my talents and my gifts with you all, with the people back home.”

He draws inspiration from both Fijian and international artists, aiming to blend traditional Fijian culture with contemporary music styles.

The VT1’s Lauti Au singer sees potential in Fiji’s music scene and believes in the talent and richness of its culture.

However, he acknowledges the challenges of making music a full-time career, emphasizing the need for perseverance and support from others.

Despite setbacks and uncertainties, Tuifagalele remains committed to his music, hoping to continue releasing songs and spreading love through his art.

Some of his famous songs include the recent Antidote, Lauti Au and “Tell you something” to name a few.

Tuifagalele is currently in the country to perform and the upcoming VTI concert in Suva.