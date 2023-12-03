Fiji and UAE announce visa-free travel

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fijians and United Arab Emirates citizens can now travel between the two countries without the need for a visa for a period of up to 90 days.

The agreement is valid for a minimum of six months providing an extended period during which passport holders can benefit from the visa exemption.

This has been made possible after Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka finalized an agreement with the UAE by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements.

This means that passport holders from the UAE and Fiji including diplomatic, special, ordinary and service passports can now enjoy visa-free access to each other’s territories for up to 90 days.

Rabuka highlighted the transformative nature of the MOU considering it pivotal in fostering friendship between the UAE and Fiji.

He stressed its symbolic value, reflecting shared values and aspirations between UAE and Fiji.

Rabuka mentioned that besides promoting tourism and business opportunities, the agreement would strengthen the bonds of friendship among their citizens.

Expected to boost tourism, trade and cultural interactions, the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements demonstrates the commitment of both nations to each other.

Looking ahead, Fiji and the UAE aim for a future marked by enhanced cooperation and understanding, solidifying their dedication to fostering enduring and mutually beneficial relationships.

This development holds significance for around 350 Fijians living and working in the UAE providing them with ease of access to the Gulf nation.