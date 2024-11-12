Fiji and France honor fallen heroes

[Source: French Embassy of Fiji/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka joined French Defense Forces yesterday to mark Remembrance Day and honor the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in the pursuit of peace and freedom.

Speaking during the reception, French Ambassador to Fiji, Julie Le Saos, says the event serves as a bridge between history and the present, with special emphasis on the enduring legacy of those who serve in conflicts around the world.

Saos says they gathered not only to mourn but also to honor the bravery of those who fought for freedom, including the remarkable contributions of Fijian soldiers.

French Ambassador to Fiji Julie Saos (left), with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

She also highlighted the enduring ties between the two nations, which have been strengthened over decades of shared history and mutual respect.

The event was held aboard the French D’Entrecasteaux-class patrol ship, which paid a port call at Suva Wharf.

During the visit, French defense forces also engaged in various activities with their counterparts.