Fiji Airways maintains services after LA incident

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways has confirmed that following the ground incident in Los Angeles involving one of its Airbus A350-900s, all scheduled services are being maintained.

In a statement, it says guests intending to travel in the next 10 days may experience a change from the A350 to an Airbus A330 aircraft.

The aircraft will return to service following repair and after all necessary inspections have been performed.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways says due to operational reasons, domestic carrier Fiji Link has had to revise schedules including new flight times, cancellations and guests being re-accommodated on alternative flights.

The airline says this is expected to last until April 15th and all affected guests will be contacted directly by the Reservations team to advise them of the status of their flight.