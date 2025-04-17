Fiji adopts lessons from Australia’s cyber strategy

[File Photo]

Fiji is learning from Australia’s successful cybersecurity strategy to strengthen its own digital security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, says Fiji has been working closely with Australia under a cybersecurity partnership for the past year.

As Fiji’s economy grows and more services move online, ensuring a safe digital environment has become a top priority.

Kamikamica says that while Fiji is learning from Australia’s experiences, it is also tailoring these lessons to suit its own needs.

“Like the Australian Cyber Security Centre, Fiji’s critical sectors will be able to get help quickly when they experience a cyber-attack from Fiji CERT. Fiji and Australia are strong champions for regional and international cooperation on cyber-security.”

Australia has supported Fiji by providing cybersecurity experts to help develop local skills.

Fiji and Australia have also worked together on global cybersecurity projects which will help to shape rules for online safety in international spaces.

