Field officers power agriculture’s growing GDP impact

The Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry in the Westen Division has delivered 90 per cent of its commitments between August 2025 and February this year.

The result comes despite ongoing pressures in the agriculture sector. Officers were recognised for meeting key targets and delivering 90 percent of allocated funds.

Senior Agricultural Officer for Ba Petero Mausio credited the achievement to staff on the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

He said the officers met their targets through hard work and persistence. He added that while awards may not match the time and effort invested, the results reflect their commitment. Some officers, he said, went beyond their assigned duties.

Many officers attended the event in field attire. Their work clothes reflected their frontline role with farmers.

Assistant Minister Inosi Kuridrani acknowledged the challenges within the ministry. He said the work was demanding, yet staff continue to perform.

He linked the rise in agriculture’s GDP contribution to the guidance officers provide to farmers.

Kuridrani said staff do not use administrative gaps as an excuse for poor performance. He thanked them for their effort over the past six months.

He also urged them to keep pushing their limits.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.