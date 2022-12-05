FICAC questions Lobendhan

People’s Alliance Deputy Party Leader Dan Lobendhan is currently being questioned by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The People’s Alliance has confirmed this, saying that Lobendhan is being questioned at FICAC’s office in Suva.

The party claims that he is under investigation for allegations of vote-buying under the “Rock the Vote” initiative.

Meanwhile, fellow Deputy Party Leader Lynda Tabuya says she is due to appear at the FICAC’s office for questioning on a similar issue tomorrow.

Tabuya says she was in the Northern Division over the weekend and was not in any way interviewed by FICAC.

Questions have been sent to FICAC regarding this matter.