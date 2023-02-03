FICAC confirms receiving complaint against former SOE

Former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Rashmi Aslam confirms that they have received a complaint against former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

Aslam confirms that they have started the investigation.

He says Saneem is not in FICAC’s custody, but he is prohibited from leaving the country.

The investigation started after the Fijian Elections Office referred former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

The FEO issued a statement earlier today saying the matter relates to the probable abuse of office and corrupting benefits given to or received by a public office.

Saneem is alleged to have unlawfully authorized payments of sitting allowance to the Electoral Commission on numerous occasions during his tenure with the FEO.