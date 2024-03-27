FHL acquires shares in Port Denarau Marina

Fijian Holdings Limited [Source: Linkedin Fiji]

Fijian Holdings Limited has acquired 27.5 percent equity stake in Port Denarau Marina Limited, from PDML founder and major shareholder, Skeggs Group Ltd.

In a market announcement, FHL Group Chair Colonel (Retired) Sakiua Raivoce highlights that this investment aligns strategically with FHL’s current investment portfolio and growth into the future.

Given the growing demand for hotel rooms in the country and ongoing tourism related projects, especially in and around Nadi, Colonel Raivoce says having an equity stake in the heart of Fiji’s tourism hub is a positive step into the right direction for FHL.

He says with the ongoing and upcoming developments in Yasawa and Mamanucas, FHL sees Port Denarau as the gateway to these islands and is critical infrastructure in this growth segment.

Colonel Raivoce says the FHL Board is confident that this investment will yield good returns for the Group and its shareholders.