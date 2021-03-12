FCDCL notes increase in milk production

An increase in milk production has been recorded from 2019 to 2020 boosting the confidence of commercial dairy farmers.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Corporative Dairy Company Limited as they recorded around a 33 percent increase in milk production.

Chief Executive, Kushmendra Prasad says the recent comparison of the 2019 and 2020 figures shows a drastic change.

“We have looked at milk production. There is a significant percentage of increase in production from bulk suppliers. The bulk suppliers are now known as commercial farmers as they are treating the dairy as commercial farming.”

Fiji Dairy Limited yesterday granted $350,000 to FCDCL to boost national milk production.

The grant is to develop highly productive dairy farms that will contribute to production through calf-rearing and providing proper nutrition for the milking herds.