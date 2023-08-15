FBC to hold a blood drive

[Source: WJBF]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be organizing a blood drive as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to give back to the community.

The event aims to combat blood shortages in hospitals around the country.

Josateki Nailati, the Events Coordinator, says the event will be a meaningful gathering, providing an opportunity for individuals to actively contribute to their community’s well-being.

Article continues after advertisement



[Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Events Coordinator, Josateki Nailati]

“We are communal people so what better way to save lives than to donate blood.”



[Fijian Broadcasting Corporation House]

The event will take place on Sunday, August 20th, at the Gold FM Roc Market Day.