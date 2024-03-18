Family safe but shaken

A mother and her two children in Suva are considering themselves lucky as they were unharmed by robbers in the early hours of this morning.

Livia Saurara told FBC News they woke up to find their home nearly empty, having been invaded by robbers while they slept.

She says the robbers not only took valuable items but also raided the freezer for meat and the children’s clothes.

Saurara’s husband is away overseas on a business trip and she says thankfully, she had her elder son sleep with them in the same room last night.

“After 12am I went off to sleep and that was it. I didn’t hear anything throughout the night, early hours of the morning I got up at 5.30 I came out of the room at 6am and that’s when I notice the door was open and I found out we’ve been robbed.”

Saurara asserts the robbery was carried out not by one but multiple people as heavy items including their safe was taken as well.

“I think it’s someone who knows the house because the way they did the break-in, they did not force open any door, we’ve got burglar grills all over the house, so they know how to take that out and they managed to use a pinch bar to get to the door at the back.”

The robbers also took cooking utensils, television, radio, laptops among other things.

Saurara expressed gratitude to the police for responding promptly after she went live on social media upon discovering the robbery this morning.

The police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident.