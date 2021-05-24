Exploring blue investment opportunities

The Government is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Waitt Foundation later this year to explore collaboration opportunities.

A meeting was held between the government and the Foundation to discuss plans to operationalise Fiji’s National Ocean Policy and explore blue investment opportunities.

During the virtual meeting Minister responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, acknowledged the Waitt Foundation for its expertise in oceans.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is keen to explore areas of mutual collaboration to enhance blue economy ambitions.

He also called for synergies between various non-government organisations and initiatives such as the Global Fund for Coral Reefs which recently announced a $US125 million initiative for Pacific States.

The British government has also announced a $1.14m grant to assist Fiji issue blue bonds in the next financial year.



[Waitt Foundation chair, Ted Waitt- Source: Fijian Government]

Waitt Foundation chair, Ted Waitt congratulated Fiji on being a global leader on oceans and climate issues.

“It is your program. We just bring the tools and the technical expertise. We’ve invested significantly in the people and the processes and the capability to do special planning and enable you to get the most out of your oceans in a sustainable way. Hit your protection goals, hit your 30% by 2030 in line with the Ocean Policy and in doing so, in a way that it benefits all the citizens of Fiji.”

Waitt emphasized the Foundations keen interest to contribute to Fiji’s blue economy initiatives.