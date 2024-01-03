Expectation of immediate change: Ditoka

Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka [File Photo]

There was a lot of expectation for immediate change from the people when the new coalition government came into power.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka.

In his video address, Ditoka states that they hope their budgetary allocations will increase so that they will be able to help the outer islands better.

He also says that his ministry wants to assist the outer islands in accessing better agriculture markets with huge potential.

Ditoka says that he wants to plug in the gaps to improve the transportation of rural and maritime islands so that they can also benefit from market access and improve their standard of living.