Environmental campaign brings many together

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

Around 400 people lined up from the Koronivia Road Junction to the Rewa Bridge for the Roadside Campaign on Saturday to allow voices, young and old, to come in solidarity and raise issues concerning the environment and the oceans.

The event was organized by the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited to mark World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

Following the roadside campaign, the participants, including the students, gathered in a safe space and spoke out on the need to change our behavior and mindset toward the way people are treating their environment and oceans.

Students from Nakaikogo Primary School, Lelean Memorial School, Vunimono High School, Jai Narayan College, and Dilkusha Girls School also took part in the campaign with their placards, which had special messages on what they will do and want the world to do to protect our environment and oceans.



All participants have pledged to meet again next year at the same location to continue their advocacy for best practices in waste management and recycling.