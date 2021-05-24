Empower Pacific attends to 60 calls to assist people

More people continue to seek counseling services to cope with stress and anxiety, due to the stressful situation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Empower Pacific says the number of calls for counseling increased following the launch of toll-free helpline number videos.

Chief Executive, Patrick Morgam says the organization received 334 calls in August, and 538 calls in the first two weeks of September.

Article continues after advertisement

In 24 hour period, calls and from that 60 calls we have about 40 people that are requesting for food items or other types of assistance, there is about 20 who would request for counseling and support.

They received calls from parents concerning children’s drug abuse, women suffering from domestic violence, single mothers, individuals protecting family members with disabilities from COVID-19.