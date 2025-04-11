Employers must support TVET graduates

Job readiness poses a significant challenge for new TVET graduates transitioning into the workforce and industries, highlighting the need for system review and guidance.

Contrary to this, FNU’s Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Isimeli Tagicakiverata, emphasizes that employers are ultimately responsible for providing newly graduated students with the practical skills and knowledge required to integrate into their operational systems.

This is in response to a question asked during a discussion forum in Labasa.

He also stressed the university’s efforts to reintroduce franchise programs to benefit students learning across various locations.

“Some employers come and tell us they expect graduates to be job-ready, to be able to run the first day they come to work. That is just unrealistic. We hope that employers give time for people to adapt to the new system, the new work environment, and some kind of mentoring and work guidance in the workplace so that they can get used to the equipment, the new machines, and the new work environment.”

University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says that their responsibility is to continue to review and monitor program and training outcomes with communities and the workforce, including the North.

“This is our country. We, the meaning of a national university, are to do this. But if we can’t deliver, if you can’t partner with us, meet us halfway, organize your community, find out what they need, and come and tell us.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji National University is working on more partnerships and collaborations with communities, workplaces, and local chiefs on a way forward for better education accessibility and growth.

