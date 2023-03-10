Emolument committee to review MPs salaries and benefits

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says an independent remunerations committee will be engaged to assess the benefits and allowances of the parliament members.

He says before the 2014 election, the government brought in salaries and allowances through a decree.

Professor Prasad also highlights that in the last eight years, there has been no independent Emolument Committee to assess the appropriate salaries and benefits for members of the Parliament.

While responding to queries on the expenses of the ministers overseas trips, he clarified that they will be prioritizing overseas trips and other engagements.

“What we are saying is that we are going to cut on waste; we would be cutting less priority areas so that we are able to focus very clearly on the priorities and the needs of the people.”

Professor Prasad says the committee will be up and running as soon as possible.