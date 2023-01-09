Elton John fan excited to watch legend live

Christine Ragg.

It’s the perfect New Year’s gift for Christine Ragg of Nadi as she will be watching the legendary Elton John live in concert one final time in New Zealand, thanks to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s radio station Gold FM.

Gold FM ran a promotion for eight weeks last year, where listeners were quizzed on Elton John-related questions.

Ragg says she was excited when she had received the phone call this morning as she had been taking part in the competition for the past six weeks.

She says it probably was fate as her car radio had been broken for a while.

“When I got a new radio my husband installed it for me one of the first times I turned it on I heard about the competition.”

Ragg says this is a dream come true for her as she grew up listening to Elton John.

The 62-year-old won two tickets to watch the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road show in Auckland on the 28th of this month and she is planning to take her husband.

Gold FM radio personality, Mathew Galuvakadua says Ragg won two free Fiji Airways return tickets and $1000 spending money.