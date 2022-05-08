Eight missing at sea rescued by resort staff

[Source: Supplied]

Eight people have been rescued after their boat capsized at sea while returning from Lautoka to Vuaki Village in Yasawa last night.

Turtle Island Resort dispatched a vessel immediately after receiving information that a boat had capsized.

Resort Chief Executive Richard Evanson says around 3.30 yesterday afternoon, they received a call from Vuaki villagers requesting assistance after one of the passengers, Seini Naio, was able to call her parents alerting them of their dire situation.

Evanson says he immediately approved the sending of their fishing boat to commence a search and rescue mission.

After an extensive 3 and a half hour search, boat captain, Maika Navuniivi located a floating object, which appeared to be an esky that one of the passengers, Seini Naio was holding onto.

Four hours after the boat capsized, Captain Maika and his crew heard voices shouting for help and hands waving from the water.

All eight passengers were scattered out but were rescued and transported to the nearest Health Centre at Yaqeta Village.

All passengers rescued are now in stable condition.