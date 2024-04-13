Eid celebration attract good crowd

A huge crowd has gathered to be part of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FMF Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM Eid in the Park, currently underway at Rups Nine Miles Complex in Nakasi.

FBC Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj says Fijians are enjoying Sufi, Qawali, and other entertainment underway at the event.

He adds the weather is favorable, and people are coming in number to enjoy the festivities.

“Most of the people are coming and taking a look at these artifacts from the Fiji Muslim League, and as for the food stalls, we have roll ice creams, barbecue, kebabs, and also some variety items and toys for kids.”

The Eid in the Park will conclude at 3pm.