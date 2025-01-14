Unions urge action on literacy and numeracy crisis

Fiji’s teachers’ unions have raised concerns about significant literacy and numeracy challenges among secondary school students.

Fiji is ranked sixth in literacy and seventh in numeracy in the Pacific region, highlighting the urgent need for reform in the education sector.

The Fijian Teachers Association and Fiji Teachers Union have pointed to outdated educational policies as a major factor in the growing learning gaps.

FTA general secretary Paula Manumanunitoga

FTA general secretary Paula Manumanunitoga says a key issue is the automatic promotion policy, which allows students to advance to the next grade without mastering basic skills.

“In secondary schools, teachers report having non-readers in Year 12,” the FTA stated. “This practice is one of the main reasons for the rise in non-readers.”

Parents have also voiced concerns, calling for students to repeat grades if they do not meet learning outcomes.

One such parent, Luisa Katonivere, emphasized the importance of a strong foundation in early education

“Students should know their basics before advancing. If they struggle with reading and writing from primary school, it becomes harder in secondary school”

In response, the Ministry of Education has announced a national consultation on Thursday to review the automatic promotion policy and improve learning outcomes.