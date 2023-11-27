PS Education concerned with students behaviour

[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca has expressed concerns at the recent incident involving students, which could have led to a serious accident.

In a video circulating on social media, the students are seen throwing papers on the road, obstructing traffic and creating a hazardous situation for motorists.

The incident then escalated to a point where the actions of these students nearly resulted in a serious road accident.

This matter is being currently being investigated with the Ministry liaising closely with school heads, the Land Transport Authority and parents.



Kuruleca warns such behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, adding the safety of students and the public is of paramount importance.

Kuruleca is reminding all students that engaging in such disruptive and dangerous behaviour is not only a violation of basic safety norms but also reflects poorly on their character, family, and community, as well as the reputation of the school they attend.

The Ministry is urging parents to instil the values of responsibility, respect, and safety in their children, while teachers are also reminded to ensure continued supervision and the duty of care during these last few weeks of the 2023 academic year.

The Ministry says that it is committed to taking appropriate action against those involved and will work diligently to ensure a swift resolution to this matter.