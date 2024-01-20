Enrollment for Year 13 commences

Over 8,000 student applications for the $200 Back to School Support are currently on hold and will be processed once students are enrolled in Year 13.

The Ministry of Education encourages students who wish to continue to Year 13 to enroll by next week Friday to be eligible for the assistance.

The Ministry states that they have already received applications for back-to-school support, and students do not need to reapply.

A total of 8,200 student applications for BTSS are currently on hold, and payments will be made once students are enrolled in Year 13.

Heads of Schools have also been reminded to ensure transparency in their enrollment processes, making them clear, non-discriminatory, and aligned with the Ministry’s policy of providing holistic education for children.