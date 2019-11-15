Education Ministry clarifies Teachers transfers

The Ministry of Education have processed 424 transfers so far with only 70 available vacancies.

Permanent Secretary Alison Burchell says priority has been placed on high-need teachers.

Burchell says all transfer status updates will be issued and posted to the Fijian Education Management Information System (FEMIS) tomorrow.

She adds any remaining requests will remain in the pool of applicants for consideration for future terms.

The Ministry is urging those teachers who have not had a transfer confirmed, to return to the same school until such time a transfer is possible.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Rosy Akbar is hoping for a good start to another academic year.