Education Ministry calls for compassion and love

The Education Ministry has sent out its well wishes to every child for Palm Sunday while reminding adults about their duty to create a nurturing environment that promotes the growth and happiness of every youngster.

Today marks Palm Sunday, a holiday celebrated by Christians worldwide celebrating Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Viliame Gavoka says the central message for Palm Sunday is a reminder of God’s love and sacrifice for Christians and children alike.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka says today marks the beginning of the Holy Week, leading up to Resurrection Sunday.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca also expressed her sentiments, saying Palm Sunday is a reminder of Jesus’ humility and his willingness to fulfill God’s plan, which shows that true greatness lies in serving others with love and respect.

Kuruleca believes it is important to teach children about Jesus’ teachings, and we should strive to follow his example of compassion, forgiveness, and love in our daily lives