Early morning accident claims woman’s life

A 19-year-old woman lost her life in an early morning road accident in Lautoka.

Police says the victim was one of four passengers travelling in a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old along the Queens Road near Navutu.

It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and crashed into a post.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim died at the scene while the driver and three others were conveyed to the Lautoka Aspen Hospital where they are admitted in serious condition.

The national road death toll currently stands at 42 compared to 63 for the same period last year.