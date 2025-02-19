Duo convicted in catfishing case

Salimoni Lagicere (left), Edward Nand in court today.

Edward Nand and Salimoni Lagicere have been found guilty for the murder of visiting Fijian national Narend Chand in February 2023.

The judgment was delivered in the Suva High Court this morning.

Chand was visiting from Canada, unknowingly aware he was a victim of a catfish.

The court ruled that it found the evidence of Leba Ratabacaca, the defacto partner of Nand, consistent in the matter.



Ratabacaca had admitted in court that Nand was abusive and was using her to lure the victim.

It was heard in court that Nand used Ratabacaca without her knowledge to obtain financial gains from Chand and at one occasion he received $4,000.

The court also heard that Nand pretended to be a woman and spoke to Chand on several occasions in female voice.

On 19 Feb that year, Nand, Ratabacaca, and Lagicere picked Chand from Nausori and made their way towards Rakiraki.

Prior to this, Nand and Lagicere stopped at a place in Nausori where they smoked marijuana and bought alcohol.

Later that day, the duo attacked Chand, beat him with a rod and punched him several times.

It was heard that Ratabacaca was in shock as she was not aware of what was happening and that she felt threatened and intimidated by Nand, who was on drugs and was drunk.

On their way back, Chand was pulled out of the vehicle and thrown under a bridge.

It has also been proven by the court that Nand had been sending nude pictures of Ratabacaca to Chand without her knowledge.

The court ruled that Nand’s testimony was inconsistent and that he was evasive.

It also ruled that Ratabacaca had no clue and was never part of this plot.

The court also ruled that the intention was not only to assault but to kill Chand.

Nand and Lagicere were found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the cruel murder of Chand.

They will be sentenced next Friday.

