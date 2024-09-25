Drug raid leads to more arrests

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

More than 600 plants believed to be marijuana have been seized by police in the last 24 hours following various raids.

These raids were conducted in Lau, Savusavu and Ovalau.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says the raids were consistent with divisional focus on disrupting the supply market, targeting cultivators and distributors of illicit drugs.

ACP Driu says raids conducted in Mavana in Vanuabalavu, Lau, resulted in the discovery of a farm with plants believed to be marijuana.

More than 300 plants believed to be marijuana were seized while groceries believed to have been stolen from a school canteen were​ found in Mavana Lau.

A man is in police custody in relation to the discovery.

ACP Driu says the Serious and Organized Crime and Intelligence, Crime Intel and officers from Savusavu conducted a raid near Lea village in Northern division where more than 600 plants, dried branches and seedlings believed to be marijuana were seized.

A 20- year- old farmer in in custody.

In the Southern Division, a raid conducted​by the Serious Organized Crime Unit and task force in Tacirua, resulted in the seizure of dried branches and small plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A 43-year-old man has been taken into custody in relation to this.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis.