Drug problem a shame for Kadavu says Ratu Penioni

Kadavu’s paramount chief, Ratu Penioni Nacagilevu, is calling for urgent and united action to tackle the island’s growing drug problem.

Speaking at the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting in Suva this morning, Ratu Penioni described the issue as a long-standing source of shame not just for the province but for its traditional leadership.

He stressed the need for stronger community support and leadership involvement to address the problem, especially after the recent seizure of four tonnes of marijuana, most of it from Kadavu.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Penioni says this is a serious stain on the province’s reputation and reaffirmed Kadavu’s commitment to work closely with Police to eradicate drug-related activities.

The council meeting continues today and wraps up tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.