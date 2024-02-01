Dr. Waisale raises alarm on late presentation of sick infants

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital Pediatrics Department has expressed ongoing concerns about the late presentation of sick infants to hospitals, emphasizing the importance of early medical intervention for better outcomes.

Pediatrics Doctor Raynold Waisale highlighted instances where infants were brought to the hospital after two to three days of being unwell, presenting symptoms such as asthma, shortness of breath, and diarrhea.

Dr.Waisale stressed the need for parents to promptly seek medical attention for their infants whenever they sense that their child is not well.

He underlined the potential benefits of early hospitalization for sick infants, stating that it could significantly improve their chances of survival.

The Pediatrics Department encourages parents and caregivers to be vigilant and responsive to signs of illness in infants, urging them to seek medical assistance promptly.

The department continues to advocate for community awareness and education on recognizing and addressing early signs of illness in infants to ensure their timely and appropriate medical care.